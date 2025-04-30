Public holiday: Schools to remain closed in Pakistan tomorrow

AGL53.7▼ -2.15 (-0.04%)AIRLINK152.95▼ -7.33 (-0.05%)BOP9.12▼ -0.36 (-0.04%)CNERGY7.46▼ -0.35 (-0.04%)DCL9.95▼ -0.28 (-0.03%)DFML35.25▼ -3.27 (-0.08%)DGKC126.95▼ -0.8 (-0.01%)FCCL43.28▼ -0.45 (-0.01%)FFL14.24▼ -0.72 (-0.05%)HUBC132.48▼ -4.64 (-0.03%)HUMNL12.02▼ -0.43 (-0.03%)KEL4.03▼ -0.08 (-0.02%)KOSM4.99▼ -0.25 (-0.05%)MLCF67.55▼ -1.37 (-0.02%)NBP81.7▼ -3.04 (-0.04%)OGDC202▼ -5.81 (-0.03%)PAEL41.7▼ -1.5 (-0.03%)PIBTL8.49▼ -0.43 (-0.05%)PPL150.78▼ -6.32 (-0.04%)PRL27.8▼ -0.79 (-0.03%)PTC19.6▼ -0.98 (-0.05%)SEARL82.8▼ -1.79 (-0.02%)TELE6.82▼ -0.21 (-0.03%)TOMCL31.19▼ -3.31 (-0.10%)TPLP8.29▼ -0.53 (-0.06%)TREET18.38▼ -1.13 (-0.06%)TRG63.23▼ -0.61 (-0.01%)UNITY26▼ -0.19 (-0.01%)WTL1.24▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)

LAHORE – All public and private schools will remain closed across Pakistan tomorrow, Thursday, on account of the Labour Day (May 1).

The government has issued a notification in this regard while the private schools have communicated the parents about the closure of schools.

Earlier, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced that all banks will remain closed on May 1 on account of the Labour Day.

The central bank stated that the government had officially declared May 1 a public holiday.

“The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed on May 01, 2025 (Thursday), being a public holiday on the occasion of Labour Day, as declared by the Government of Pakistan,” the notification said.

Furthermore, finance institutions and microfinance banks will also remain closed for public dealings on that day.

The fundamental objective of observing the International Labour Day is to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of the working class, create awareness about their rights, and protect them from exploitation.

Our Correspondent

