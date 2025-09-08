Peshawar’s Mahnoor Ali wins US Southeast Junior Gold Squash Circuit title 2025

KARACHI – Pakistan’s rising squash star Mahnoor Ali from Peshawar clinched the US Southeast Junior Gold Squash Circuit title 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland, by defeating her younger sister, Sehrish Ali, in an all-Pakistani final.

The championship match, held at the Leutkemeyer Athletic Center, witnessed the Ali sisters showcasing their exceptional skills and competitive spirit. Mahnoor, the eldest of the two, overcame her sister 3-1 in an intense four-game contest to secure her 22nd international gold medal.

Mahnoor started strong, taking the opening game 11-7. However, Sehrish fought back with determination, edging the second game 11-9 to level the match at 1-1. The momentum then swung back in Mahnoor’s favor as she dominated the next two games, winning 11-6 and 11-7, sealing her victory and the championship trophy.

With this win, Mahnoor extended her impressive medal tally, while Sehrish, despite a spirited performance, had to settle for the silver medal, missing out on what would have been her 19th international gold.

The sisters, who have been consistently representing Pakistan on international platforms, have drawn praise for keeping alive the country’s legacy in squash.

The experts say their dedication and continued success highlight the emergence of a new generation of female athletes capable of reviving Pakistan’s historic dominance in the sport.