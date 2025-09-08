Cm Gandapur Approves Launch Of Ehsaas E Pension System In Kp

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur, has officially approved the launch of the Ehsaas E-Pension System, a move that is expected to revolutionize the pension process in the province.

The new system, which will be fully implemented on January 1, 2026, will replace the current pension distribution process with a completely paperless, digital framework.

As part of the overhaul, pension payments will be processed through the E-Pension System, and an Ehsaas Pension Dashboard will be introduced for better monitoring and management.

The government officials said that the employees can submit their pension applications six months prior to retirement via a simple digital form available on a dedicated portal.

All required documents can be securely scanned and uploaded directly to the portal, which will then generate automated, time-bound tasks for the relevant authorities.

The entire process, including pension verification and approval, will be carried out digitally.

Furthermore, all pension orders will be digitally signed, ensuring their legal validity. This system will be seamlessly integrated with various government bodies, including NADRA, the Auditor General’s office, and banks, ensuring a smooth and efficient process.

One of the major advantages of the new system is that retired employees will no longer need to visit government offices in person to collect their pensions. Instead, pensions will be transferred directly to the retirees’ bank accounts within the specified timeframe.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur emphasized that the paperless system will not only streamline the pension process but also enhance transparency and accountability within the government’s pension management system.

In his remarks, CM Gandapur also highlighted the province’s ongoing push for digital governance. He stated that, to date, 36 different public services have already been moved online, marking a significant step toward modernization and greater efficiency in government operations.

The approval of the Ehsaas E-Pension System is seen as part of the provincial government’s broader agenda to digitize public services and improve the delivery of services to citizens.