Asia Cup 2025 tickets now available at Dubai, Abu Dhabi stadiums

KARACHI – The tickets for the matches of upcoming Asia Cup 2025 are now available at the ticket offices of Dubai International Stadium and Abu Dhabi’s Zayed Cricket Stadium.

The ticket counters will remain open daily from 2:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

In Abu Dhabi, the office has been set up at the P3 parking area of Zayed Cricket Stadium while in Dubai the ticket office is located at the Sports City Canal parking area, approximately 500 meters from Dubai International Stadium.

For the fans opting for online booking, tickets remain available through Platinumlist, where three different packages are being offered starting from AED 475.

In addition to individual match tickets, a special package covering seven matches is also accessible online.

The availability of both physical and online ticketing options is expected to make access easier for cricket fans across the UAE, as excitement builds ahead of the high-profile tournament.

Earlier, the management had said that three distinct ticket bundles have been launched, starting at AED 475, with a limited number of individual match tickets also available.

The officials stated that these packages were designed to accommodate fans eager to attend some of the most sought-after matches of the tournament.

DP World Asia Cup 2025 – Exciting match ticket packages are available NOW!

Details 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/pXSWvMApDq — UAE Cricket Official (@EmiratesCricket) September 2, 2025

The first package, priced at AED 475, allows spectators to witness three major group-stage encounters — India vs UAE, Pakistan vs Oman, and the highly anticipated Pakistan vs India clash.

The bundle is expected to attract massive interest given the traditional rivalry between Pakistan and India, often regarded as the highlight of any tournament.

The second package, set at AED 525, includes access to three Super Four matches, offering fans the chance to watch top-ranked teams battle for a place in the final.

The third package, also priced at AED 525, provides entry to two Super Four fixtures along with the grand final, making it an attractive option for those who want to experience the climax of the event.