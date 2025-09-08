Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigol elected LCCI President

LAHORE – Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigol has been elected unopposed as President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

PIAF–Pioneer Progressive Alliance Chairman Mian Anjum Nisar and former LCCI President Muhammad Ali Mian endorsed his nomination papers.

Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigol has a long and successful record of political and administrative services within the LCCI. He previously served as Vice President of the LCCI and also held the position of Acting Chairman of Karachi Port Trust. With extensive experience in trade, industry, and economic affairs, he is regarded as a seasoned professional capable of guiding the chamber towards greater progress.

In addition to Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigol’s unopposed victory, Tanveer Ahmed has been elected unopposed Senior Vice President, while Khurram Lodhi has been elected unopposed Vice President of the chamber.

The nomination papers were received by the Secretary General Shahid Khalil while being scrutinised by members of the Election Commission, including Nasrullah Mughal, Yousaf Shah and Chaudhry Mohsin Bashir, who announced the unopposed election of all three office-bearers after no other candidates submitted nomination papers.

It is pertinent to mention here that these three seats had fallen vacant due to the personal commitments of the previous office-bearers who resigned from their positions. However, they would perform their duties until September 30.

Speaking on the occasion, Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigol pledged to remain in close contact with all members of the chamber and to address their issues on a priority basis. He said that the LCCI would continue to play a pivotal role in promoting trade and industry, facilitating businesses and strengthening the economic foundation of the country.

Former LCCI Presidents Mian Anjum Nisar, Muhammad Ali Mian, former Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and members of the Executive Committee were also present.