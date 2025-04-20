Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa weather; rains predicted in upper districts

PESHAWAR – More intermittent rains and gusty winds with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms are predicted in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday night and Monday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a westerly wave prevails over the upper parts of Pakistan, which will likely persist in northern parts till tomorrow.

Under these conditions, rains and gusty winds with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms are predicted in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Battagram and Bajaur on Sunday night.

On Monday, mainly dry weather is expected in most districts of the province and partly cloudy in the upper districts. However, rains and gusty winds are predicted at isolated places in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Buner, Mohmand, Khyber and Kurram.

Peshawar’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 33°C and 35°C on Monday and 34°C and 36°C on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, hot and dry weather prevailed in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours. However, rains and gusty winds occurred in the upper districts.

Rainfall (mm): Dir (Upper 39, Lower 13), Kalam 18, Mir Khani 11, Chitral 09, Drosh 07, Pattan, Kakul 04, Balakot 02

Dera Ismail Khan remained the hottest place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 39°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 12 per cent.

In Peshawar, the maximum temperature was recorded at 34°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 39 per cent.