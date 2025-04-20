Hussain Hamid wins Chairman WAPDA Amateur Golf Tournament

LAHORE – Hussain Hamid of Royal Palm Golf Club won the 6th Chairman WAPDA Amateur Golf Tournament after leading the board with 220 gross.

Abdullah Khan of Defence Raya Golf Club finished second with 225 gross, and Danish Javed of Gymkhana Club third with 227 gross.

The 4-day tournament was held at Lahore Gymkhana Golf Club under the aegis of WAPDA Sports Board.

Speaking at the concluding ceremony as chief guest, Federal Minister for Water Resources Mian Muhammad Mueen Wattoo appreciated WAPDA’s continued efforts to promote sports across Pakistan. He lauded the organisation for encouraging athletic excellence, besides contributing significantly to national development by harnessing water and hydropower resources.

Chairman WAPDA Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd) reaffirmed WAPDA’s commitment to nurturing talent and providing platforms for youth engagement through sporting events.

The 6th Chairman WAPDA Amateur Golf Tournament was played from April 17 to 20, 2025. The competitions were held under amateurs, senior amateurs, ladies, veterans and invitational categories.

Amateurs: Winner Gross Hussain Hamid 220 and Winner Net Muhammad Jamshaid 205

Senior Amateurs: Winner Gross, Ahmed Zafar Hayat, 145, and Winner Net, Mian M Shabbir Nagiana, 136

Ladies: Winner Gross Ana James Gill 240, and Winner Net Minaa Zainab 143

Veterans: Winner Gross Javed A Khan 36 and Winner Net Asad Hameed 32

Invitational: Winner Gross Lt Col Agha Nadir 40 and Winner Net Brig Tahir Butt 32