Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa weather: More rains, heavy falls expected

PESHAWAR – More intermittent rains with scattered heavy falls are expected in Peshawar and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday night, Thursday and Friday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan. Strong monsoon currents penetrate the upper parts of Pakistan. A fresh westerly wave prevails over the upper parts of the country.

Under these weather conditions, more intermittent rains with scattered heavy falls are expected in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Buner, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Buner, Haripur, Malakand, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Bajaur, Mohmand, Kurram, Khyber, Orakzai, Kohat, Karak, Laki Marwat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Waziristan and Tank on Wednesday night and the next two days.

Heavy rains may generate flash floods in local nullahs/streams of Dir, Swat, Shangla, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Kohat, Karak, Hangu and Tank, and urban flooding in Peshawar. Landslides/mudslides may cause road closures in the vulnerable areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Rains/windstorms/lightning may damage dilapidated buildings, electric poles, billboards, vehicles and solar panels.

Peshawar’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 35°C and 37°C on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, rains with scattered heavy falls occurred in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours. Muggy weather prevailed elsewhere in the province.

Rainfall (mm): Kakul 46, Takht Bai 25, Saidu Sharif, Bannu 12, Balakot 11, Pattan 07, Malam Jabba 06, Parachinar 05, Kalam 04, Drosh, Peshawar Airport 02, Dera Ismail Khan Airport 01

Bannu remained the hottest place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with a maximum temperature of 43°C recorded. The maximum temperature in Dera Ismail Khan was recorded at 42°C.

In Peshawar, the maximum temperature was recorded at 40°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 77 per cent.