Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pakistan weather: More rains likely till July 31

ISLAMABAD – More intermittent monsoon rains with scattered heavy falls are likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Wednesday evening/night and Thursday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan. Strong monsoon currents penetrate the upper parts of Pakistan. A fresh westerly wave prevails over the upper parts of the country.

Under these conditions, more intermittent monsoon rains are expected in the twin cities, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, northeast Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan on Wednesday evening/night and Friday. Scattered heavy rains are also likely in Kashmir, northeast Punjab, Pothohar region and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Significant rains may generate flash floods in local nullahs/streams of Dir, Swat, Shangla, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Tank, Murree, Galiyat and Kashmir. Heavy rains may cause urban flooding in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot and Peshawar.

Landslides/mudslides may cause road closures in the vulnerable areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Murree and Galiyat. Rains/windstorms/lightning may damage dilapidated buildings, electric poles, billboards, vehicles and solar panels.

Islamabad’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 34°C and 36°C on Thursday and between 33°C and 35°C on Friday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 33°C and 35°C on Thursday and between 32°C and 34°C on Friday.

Meanwhile, rains with scattered heavy falls occurred in the twin cities and parts of Pakistan during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm):

Punjab: Islamabad (Saidpur 91, ZP 52, Bokra 28, Golra 27, AP 19), Jhelum 83, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 81, New Kattarian 75, Pirwidahi 49, Gawalmandi 42, Katcheri 27, Chaklala 19), Mandi Bahauddin 49, Gujrat 42, Sialkot (Airport 39, City 07), Gujranwala 39, Mangla 26, Attock 25, Joharabad 13, Murree 07, Lahore (Airport 04), Noorpur Thal 01

Kashmir: Kotli 75, Garhi Dopatta 23, Muzaffarabad (City 14, Airport 12), Rawalakot 04

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Mardan 25, Kakul 20, Saidu Sharif & Bannu 12, Balakot 11, Pattan 07, Malam Jabba 06, Kalam, Drosh, Peshawar Airport 02, Bacha Khan Airport, Dera Ismail Khan Airport 01

Gilgit-Baltistan: Gupis 04, Bagrote 02

Dadu remained the hottest place in Pakistan, with a maximum temperature of 46°C recorded. The maximum temperature in Dalbandin and Nokkundi was recorded at 45°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 35°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 96 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 34°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 85 per cent.