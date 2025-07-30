Muzammil Paracha: Man behind Rs10 Crore Number Plate purchase Passes Away

KARACHI – Karachi-based businessman Muzammil Kareem Paracha, the man who was in news after getting “A1” premium vehicle number plate for staggering Rs 10 Crore, reportedly succumbs to medical condition.

Reports being shared online said Paracha lost his battle after prolonged battle with cancer, but the family members are yet to share any statement about his demise and cancer battle.

Muzammil Paracha

Muzammil was among the highest bidder at Sindh’s first premium number plate auction, the event organized by Sindh Excise Department and held at local hotel in Karachi. The auction was major moment in province’s vehicle registration history, making him internet sensation.

“A1” plate taken by Paracha, was the most expensive of the lot. Other notable sales included plate number 5 at Rs 50.3 million, number 7 at Rs 40.6 million, number 8 at Rs 40.1 million, and number 9 at Rs 40 million.

Paracha’s passing has been met with condolences from across the business and social media users, recognizing both his entrepreneurial spirit and his role in setting a new benchmark in the luxury vehicle market.