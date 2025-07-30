Per Tola Gold Rates rise to Rs355,000 in Pakistan amid global surge

KARACHI – Gold rebounds in Pakistan after a slight drop amid changes in global prices which saw modest increase.

Latest data shared by Sarafa Association shows the price of 24-karat bullion touching Rs355,000 after Rs300 per tola, while 10 grams of gold hovered at Rs304,355.

The surge comes after notable decline in the domestic market, when gold prices dropped by Rs1,600 per tola, closing at Rs354,700 on Tuesday.

Internationally, gold prices saw minor gain as the rate was recorded at $3,323 per ounce on Wednesday, marking a $3 increase.

On the other hand, silver prices in the local market remained unchanged, with the rate holding steady at Rs3,963 per tola.

Gold Price in Pakistan This Week

Dates Price 28-July Rs356,300 26-July Rs356,400 25-July Rs356,700 24-July Rs359,000 23-July Rs364,900 22-July Rs361,200 21-July Rs361,200

These changes in local prices show ongoing volatility in global bullion markets, driven by changing economic indicators, currency movements, and investor demand.