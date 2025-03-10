Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa weather; more rains, gusty winds predicted

PESHAWAR – More intermittent rains and gusty winds are predicted in Peshawar and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday night, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Isolated heavy rains with snowfalls over the hills are also predicted during the period.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a shallow westerly wave prevails over upper parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, more intermittent rains and gusty winds with isolated heavy falls are predicted in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Buner, Bajaur, Mohmand, Kurram, Khyber, Waziristan, Peshawar, Kohat, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Hangu and surroundings on Monday night and the next two days.

Light snowfalls are also predicted in hilly areas. Rains and snowfalls may disrupt traffic by causing road closures/slippery conditions in Galiyat, Naran, Kaghan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Manshera, Abbottabad and Shangla.

Peshawar’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 13°C and 15°C on Tuesday and Wednesday, and 14°C and 16°C on Thursday.

Meanwhile, rains and gusty winds with snowfalls over the hills occurred at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm): Malam Jabba 29, Pattan 27, Dir (Upper 21 and Lower 16), Kalam 16, Saidu Sharif 10, Ka Kol 06, Balakot 05, Saidu Sharif 04, Kalam 17, Mir Khani, Drosh 03, Bacha Khan (Airport), Pattan 02, Chitral, Peshawar, Charat 01

Parachinar remained the coldest place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the temperature dropped 01°C below the freezing point. The minimum temperature in Malam Jabba was recorded at 01°C, and in Abbotabad at 03°C.

In Peshawar, the minimum temperature was recorded at 12°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 62 per cent.