Citizens from this Muslim country can travel visa-free to Morocco now

CASABLANCA – The citizens from Kazakhstan and Morocco can now travel visa-free to each other’s country as an agreement in this regard became effective from Wednesday.

Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service confirmed the development under which citizens of both countries with national passports can stay visa-free for up to 30 days within six months.

There’s another relief for citizens from Kazakhstan as Montenegro has extended its visa-free regime for Kazakh citizens until Dec. 31 providing flexibility to those aspiring to visit the country in summers.

Moreover, Oman has also enhanced its visa-free stay for Kazakh citizens from 14 to 30 days, but the exemption does not apply to work, study, or permanent residence.

