AGL67.62▼ -0.64 (-0.01%)AIRLINK184.71▲ 0.85 (0.00%)BOP12.12▲ 0.3 (0.03%)CNERGY7.5▼ -0.02 (0.00%)DCL9.4▼ -0.01 (0.00%)DFML46.71▲ 0.73 (0.02%)DGKC134.38▲ 1.62 (0.01%)FCCL47.52▲ 1.14 (0.02%)FFL16.15▲ 0 (0.00%)HUBC141.58▲ 6.49 (0.05%)HUMNL13.18▲ 0.12 (0.01%)KEL4.63▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KOSM6.31▲ 0.11 (0.02%)MLCF60.37▲ 1.2 (0.02%)NBP76.96▲ 2.95 (0.04%)OGDC225.48▲ 2.42 (0.01%)PAEL48.14▲ 3.19 (0.07%)PIBTL11.05▲ 0.39 (0.04%)PPL189.65▲ 2.6 (0.01%)PRL36.36▲ 0.09 (0.00%)PTC24.52▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)SEARL102.92▲ 1.97 (0.02%)TELE8.11▲ 0.23 (0.03%)TOMCL35.36▼ -0.54 (-0.02%)TPLP11.26▲ 0.43 (0.04%)TREET22.89▲ 0.35 (0.02%)TRG70.31▲ 3.69 (0.06%)UNITY29.68▼ -0.16 (-0.01%)WTL1.4▲ 0.07 (0.05%)

Citizens from this Muslim country can travel visa-free to Morocco now

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

CASABLANCA – The citizens from Kazakhstan and Morocco can now travel visa-free to each other’s country as an agreement in this regard became effective from Wednesday.

Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service confirmed the development under which citizens of both countries with national passports can stay visa-free for up to 30 days within six months.

There’s another relief for citizens from Kazakhstan as Montenegro has extended its visa-free regime for Kazakh citizens until Dec. 31 providing flexibility to those aspiring to visit the country in summers.

Moreover, Oman has also enhanced its visa-free stay for Kazakh citizens from 14 to 30 days, but the exemption does not apply to work, study, or permanent residence.

For travelers thinking to visit the stunning destination of Morocco, it is imperative to visit the vibrant markets of Marrakech, the historical Hassan II Mosque in Casablanca, and the ancient ruins of Volubilis. Travelers can also explore the Sahara Desert for a camel ride or stay in a traditional riad in Fes. Moreover, the Atlas Mountains offer adrenaline rush to the adventurists while Essaouira’s coastal beauty and Chefchaouen’s blue-washed streets also attract the tourists.

Web Desk Staff

Related Posts

  • International

US makes Prince Harry’s visa documents public but not damaging

  • Featured, International

Pakistan urges World Leaders to stop Israel’s Gaza airstrikes amid deadly assault in Ramadan

  • International

US State Deptt clarifies travel ban amid rumours

  • International

Saudi Arabia launches awareness platform for Umrah goers: Here’s what it offers

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer