Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pakistan weather; light rain/drizzle likely

ISLAMABAD – Scattered light rain/drizzle is likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Wednesday evening/night.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan. A shallow westerly wave prevails over the northeastern parts of the country.

Under these conditions, scattered light rain/drizzle is likely in the twin cities, northeast Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on Wednesday evening/night.

On Thursday and Friday, dry weather is likely in most parts of Pakistan and cold in hilly areas. Islamabad’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 11°C and 13°C on Thursday and 12°C and 14°C on Friday.

Rawalpindi’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 15°C and 17°C on Thursday and 16°C and 18°C on Friday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed in the twin cities and most parts of Pakistan and cold in hilly areas during the last 24 hours.

Leh remained the coldest place in Pakistan, where the temperature dropped 07°C below the freezing point. The minimum temperature in Astore was recorded at -02°C, and Ziarat at 0°C.

In Islamabad, the minimum temperature was recorded at 11°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 79 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the minimum temperature was recorded at 15°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 47 per cent.