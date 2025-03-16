Peshawar, Karachi secure wins in National T20 Cup

FAISALABAD – Sahibzada Farhan’s unbeaten century handed Peshawar a victory in their first match of the National T20 Cup 2024-25 against Lahore Whites at the Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad on Saturday night.

Peshawar hunted down the 182-run target for the loss of two wickets with eight balls to spare as Sahibzada led the charge with 114 not out off 59 balls hitting nine fours and as many sixes.

He also partnered with Maaz Sadaqat (37) to produce a match-sealing 129-run opening partnership and posted his highest T20 career score.

Skipper Iftikhar Ahmed struck two fours and one six before departing for a 12-ball 19 with the scorecard reading 152-2. For Lahore Whites, Mohamad Rameez Jnr and Ubaid Shah dismissed one batter each.

Earlier, Lahore Whites benefitted from an unbeaten 85-run fourth-wicket stand between Tayyab Tahir and Saad Nasim, who had joined forces at 96-3.

Tayyab, batting at No.4, struck seven fours and one six in his 66 not out off 46 balls, while Saad contributed unbeaten 41 off 31 balls hitting one four and three sixes.

Karachi Blues romped to a 10-wicket victory over Larkana as they chased the 142-run target with 36 balls to spare. Player of the match Jahanzaib Sultan was the top scorer out of the two opening batters as he struck unbeaten 79 off 43 balls clobbering six fours and five sixes.

Abdullah Fazal faced 41 balls for his 61 not out with the help of four fours and three sixes.

Earlier, Larkana elected to bat first and posted 141-7 in the allotted 20 overs after slipping to 85-5. Sabit Ali, who scored 30 off 22 balls, was the top-scorer for Larkana.

For Karachi Blues, skipper Rameez Aziz and Bahadur Ali picked up two wickets each, while Mohammad Asghar, Aarish Ali Khan and Mohammad Hamza dismissed one batter each.