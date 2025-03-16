Ishaq Dar visits Data Darbar

Deputy Prime Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar visited Data Darbar here on Saturday. Secretary Auqaf Punjab Dr. Tahir Raza Bukhari and his team warmly received him.

During his visit, Ishaq Dar paid respects at the shrine, offered Fateha, and prayed for the country’s peace and prosperity.

The secretary briefed him on ongoing development projects at the shrine, particularly those aimed at enhancing visitor facilities, especially during Ramazan.

The deputy prime minister directed the authorities concerned to expedite the construction work and ensure the timely completion of the development plans.

He was also briefed on the installation of ‘hydraulic canopies’, inspired by the Prophet’s Mosque in Madina, to provide shade and comfort to visitors.

Key officials attended the briefing, including Administrator Auqaf Data Darbar Sheikh Muhammad Jameel, Manager Auqaf Tahir Maqsood, and Mian Muhammad Saeed.

Auqaf, NESPAK, Madina Foundation, and Anjum Hafeez Construction are renovating the shrine, which the Secretary Auqaf monitors daily. Senator Ishaq Dar said all projects should be completed within the given timeframe to ensure better visitor facilities.