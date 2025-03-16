AGL56.41▲ 1.11 (0.02%)AIRLINK180.1▲ 3.78 (0.02%)BOP13.09▼ -0.36 (-0.03%)CNERGY7.48▼ -0.01 (0.00%)DCL9.44▼ -0.02 (0.00%)DFML45.89▼ -0.23 (0.00%)DGKC134.53▲ 0.65 (0.00%)FCCL45.18▼ -0.11 (0.00%)FFL16.06▲ 0.84 (0.06%)HUBC133.24▲ 0.14 (0.00%)HUMNL13.02▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KEL4.45▲ 0 (0.00%)KOSM5.97▲ 0.01 (0.00%)MLCF58.81▲ 0.78 (0.01%)NBP73.41▲ 0.21 (0.00%)OGDC218.59▲ 0.31 (0.00%)PAEL42.62▲ 1 (0.02%)PIBTL9.92▲ 0.5 (0.05%)PPL183.08▼ -1.54 (-0.01%)PRL35.33▲ 0.15 (0.00%)PTC24.34▲ 0.64 (0.03%)SEARL95.82▲ 1.29 (0.01%)TELE7.88▲ 0.01 (0.00%)TOMCL34.56▲ 0.34 (0.01%)TPLP10.84▲ 0.1 (0.01%)TREET22.27▲ 0.55 (0.03%)TRG60.94▼ -0.4 (-0.01%)UNITY29.14▼ -0.27 (-0.01%)WTL1.33▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

New Zealand thrash Pakistan in first T20I to go 1-0 up

New Zealand finally announce T20 World Cup squad
CHRISTCHURCH – New Zealand thrash Pakistan in the first T20I at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Chasing a meager 92-run target for the victory, New Zealand raced to the finish line in 10.1 overs with nine wickets to spare.

Tim Seifert was the top scorer for Kiwis with 44 runs, followed by Finn Allen who made an unbeaten 29. Tim Robinson contributed 18 not out. Abrar Ahmed took one wicket.

Earlier, Pakistan were bundled out for 91 in 18.4 overs after player of the match Kyle Jamieson and his bowling partner Jacob Duffy routed the top order in the powerplay.

Khushdil Shah was the highest scorer for the Green Shirts with 32, followed by skipper Salman Agha who made 18. Jahandad Khan scored 17. No other batter could enter the double figures and the side was reduced to 91.

Jacob Duffy bagged four wickets, Kyle Jamieson three and Ish Sodhi two, while Zakary Foulkes took one wicket.

Second T20I will be played at University Oval in Dunedin on Tuesday, March 18.

Staff Report

