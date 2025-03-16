Gold rate in Pakistan today, 16 March, 2025

KARACHI—The price of gold in Pakistan on Sunday, March 16, 2025, was recorded at PKR 315,100 for 24-karat gold. Similarly, the bullion market registered the price of 24-karat gold at Rs 270,150 per 10g.
Latest Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 315,100
|PKR 3,421
|Lahore
|PKR 315,100
|PKR 3,421
|Islamabad
|PKR 315,100
|PKR 3,421
|Peshawar
|PKR 315,100
|PKR 3,421
|Quetta
|PKR 315,100
|PKR 3,421
|Sialkot
|PKR 315,100
|PKR 3,421
|Hyderabad
|PKR 315,100
|PKR 3,421
|Faisalabad
|PKR 315,100
|PKR 3,421
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 315,100
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 270,150
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 27,015
Note: It is pertinent to mention that the price of gold in Pakistan fluctuates several times per the international market, so the cost is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.