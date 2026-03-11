Iran’s New Leader Mojtaba Khamenei moved to Secret Location after Assassination Strike

ISLAMABAD – Iran is witnessing all out war as Israeli and US forces continue to pound Tehran after killing longtime leader Ali Khamenei, and now the country’s new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei has reportedly injured aimd strikes.

Global media reports said Mojtaba suffered injuries and is now believed to be sheltering in a highly secure location. His sudden disappearance from public view since being appointed by the Assembly of Experts has fueled speculation and tension as the US–Israel war with Iran 2026 continues to reshape the region’s power dynamics.

New York Times, citing three unnamed Iranian officials, reported that the new leader suffered multiple injuries, including wounds to his legs. The report said he remained alert but was being kept in a highly secure location with limited communication.

Observers believe he may have been injured during the devastating February 28 air strike on a compound in Tehran that killed his father, along with his mother and wife, on the first day of the conflict.

He has reportedly been injured but remains “safe and sound,” according to Yousef Pezeshkian, the son of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, providing the first official explanation for the leader’s sudden disappearance from public view after his dramatic rise to power.

Yousef Pezeshkian said he had heard reports that Mojtaba Khamenei had been wounded and contacted people with relevant connections to confirm the information. According to the response he received, the new supreme leader had indeed been injured but was alive and in stable condition.

The revelation comes amid intense speculation over the whereabouts of Mojtaba Khamenei, who has not appeared publicly since he was named Iran’s top authority following the assassination of his father, Ali Khamenei, in an air strike at the start of the US–Israel war with Iran 2026.

Mojtaba Khamenei was picked as new supreme leader by the influential Assembly of Experts. However, his complete absence from public view since the announcement has fueled questions about his health and security.

Iranian state television briefly referred to him as a “wounded veteran of the Ramazan war,” but provided no further details about his condition.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his condition, the Iranian government has begun projecting his image across the country. Massive billboards in Tehran now display Mojtaba Khamenei’s portrait, including one symbolic image showing him receiving Iran’s national flag from his father while the founder of the Islamic Republic, Ruhollah Khomeini, looks on.

Thousands of pro-government supporters also waved posters of the new leader during a large rally in central Tehran earlier this week, signaling a show of loyalty amid the escalating conflict.