PCB unveils 2025 domestic cricket schedule

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled details of the men’s domestic cricket tournaments scheduled to take place in 2025.

The ongoing President’s Trophy Grade-I will be part of the three tournaments featuring Pakistan’s domestic cricket calendar.

Besides the red-ball, white-ball tournaments are part of the calendar, which included a 50-over List-A event, three T20 and one non-first-class three-day tournament.

PCB has introduced the U15 and U17 tournaments, and the Champions U19 One-Day Cup and three-day Trophy.

A total of 21 domestic, age-group and pathways tournaments will take place which includes a minimum of 131 first-class, 37 50-over List-A and 119 T20 matches.

In addition, the club, age-group, schools, colleges and universities tournaments will be comprising more than 10,000 matches, creating golden opportunities for young talents.

The 18-team National T20 Cup will take place in March. President’s Trophy Grade-II will be held in April and May, which will be a battleground for the departments vying for places in the 50-over List-A and first-class departmental tournaments.

The exciting Pakistan Super League 10 will be held in April and May. During three month period of no cricket, the PCB will hold training, fitness and conditioning camps across the 16 regions to get the players ready for the upcoming domestic tournaments.

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and the Champions Cup will be held in September and October. The President’s Cup Grade-I will take place in November-December. It will be followed by the second edition of the Champions T20 Cup. The Champions Cup One-Day tournament will be played in January 2026.

The PCB has re-launched the U13 and U16 categories as U15 and U17 to maximise the participation of teenagers.

The National U19 Cup will be held in September.

After working their way up from the Club and District and Regional level, the best of the best U19 men’s cricketers will be assembled as part of the inaugural five-team Champions U19 Cup and Trophy under five mentors in October and November.

The District U19 and senior events along with the Inter-Schools, Collegiate and Universities tournaments are also set to take place as usual.