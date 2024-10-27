PCB confirms venue for Pakistan Shaheens vs Sri Lanka ‘A’ series

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday confirmed Islamabad Club as the venue for hosting the five-match red and white-ball series between Sri Lanka ‘A’ and Pakistan Shaheens in November.

On their maiden tour to Pakistan, Sri Lanka’ A’ will play two four-day matches from 11 to 21 November, followed by a three-match 50-over series on 25, 27 and 29 November.

Sri Lanka ‘A’ will arrive in Islamabad on 7 November and train for three days before taking on the Shaheens in the first four-dayer commencing 11 November.

For both four-day games, the toss will take place at 9 am PKT, with the first ball expected to be bowled at 9.30 am PKT. The three 50-over series fixtures will be day-night games, with the toss taking place at 1.30 pm PKT. The first ball of the match is expected to be bowled at 2 pm PKT.

The PCB continues to invest in its young talent with Shaheens set to play their second home series in three months. In August, Bangladesh ‘A’ had travelled to Islamabad for two four-dayers and a three-match 50-over series.

Besides the home series this year, Pakistan Shaheens had also featured in two four-dayers against Bangladesh ‘A’ in Darwin, Australia, two 50-over matches against Northern Territory and Bangladesh ‘A’ and also took part in the Top End T20 series.

The Shaheens have also recently competed in the ACC Men’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Muscat.

Schedule of matches:

7 Nov – Arrival in Islamabad

11-14 Nov – 1st four-day match vs Pakistan Shaheens; Islamabad Club

18-21 Nov – 2nd four-day match vs Pakistan Shaheens; Islamabad Club

25 Nov – 1st 50-over match vs Pakistan Shaheens; Islamabad Club

27 Nov – 2nd 50-over match vs Pakistan Shaheens; Islamabad Club

29 Nov – 3rd 50-over match vs Pakistan Shaheens; Islamabad Club