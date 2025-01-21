PARCO MD visits Descon engineering’s head office to celebrate project success

The Managing Director of PARCO, Irteza Ali Qureshi, a valued client of Descon Engineering for over 25 years, recently visited Descon’s Head Office to commemorate the successful completion of a major Turnaround project. This project marked the fifth successful shutdown executed by Descon for PARCO—all delivered without a single Lost Time Injury (LTI).

Descon Engineering has a long-standing history with PARCO, having served as the main contractor during the construction phase of PARCO’s refinery. Over the years, Descon has continued to provide exceptional support through multiple EPC projects and industrial services. This latest accomplishment underscores Descon’s expertise and commitment to excellence.

During the celebration, Mr. Qureshi applauded Descon for its unwavering dedication to safety, quality, and timely execution of critical projects.

He highlighted Descon’s integral contributions to the energy sector and their ongoing role in strengthening Pakistan’s industrial capacity.

Mr. Taimur Saeed, CEO of Descon Engineering, remarked, “We are honored to celebrate this milestone with PARCO.