Gaddafi Stadium inauguration ceremony to be held tomorrow

Gaddafi Stadium Inauguration Ceremony To Be Held Tomorrow
LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday shared the program for the inauguration ceremony of Gaddafi Stadium.

The inauguration will take place tomorrow, February 7, at 7pm.

The workers involved in the stadium’s upgradation will be invited to a dinner in their honor.

The PCB chairman also arranged a luncheon to recognize the contributions of the workers.

On this occasion, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi expressed his gratitude to the workers.

He said,  “I sincerely thank the workers for making the impossible task possible. Despite criticism, the entire team worked tirelessly,”.

The famous singers like Arif Lohar, Aima Baig and Ali Zafar will perform at the inauguration ceremony.

The fireworks will also be done to mark the celebrations.

