Punjab imposes Section 144 ahead of PTI Feb 8 protests over ‘Election Rigging’

LAHORE – In bid to maintain law and order, the government of Punjab on Friday imposed Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) across the province including capital city Lahore ahead of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) planned protests against alleged rigging in the last general elections.

As per new orders, authorities imposed temporary bans on certain activities to block political protests, sit-ins, rallies, and processions. Punjab Home Department issued a notification confirming the ban, stating it was necessary to protect public safety and safeguard lives and property.

Authorities raised concerns that public gatherings could be vulnerable to terrorist attacks, with militants potentially using such events for their own purposes. The decision was made after recommendations from the Cabinet Committee for Law and Order and the Provincial Intelligence Committee.

To control the expected menace, law enforcement agencies will be enforcing the ban and violations will result in legal action under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

PTI Feb 8 protests

PTI announced defying odds despite Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC) rejecting party’s request to hold rally at Minar-i-Pakistan on February 8, citing security concerns.

Imran Khan’s party planned a “black day” protest over alleged election rigging. Lahore authorities followed recommendations from the district intelligence committee and highlighted the need for heavy security due to these events. Alsom, concerns were raised about potential damage to Greater Iqbal Park, where the rally was to take place.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also advised PTI to reconsider the rally due to its overlap with a tri-nation ODI series.