Pakistan’s key organisations integrated for online data sharing

ISLAMABAD – The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), in collaboration with the Board of Investment (BOI), has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with key federal and provincial organisations for data sharing.

According to a press release issued by the SECP on Thursday, NEPRA, PRA, DRAP, SNGPL, PEMRA, and IESCO will enable electronic data sharing through the eZfile portal under the Pakistan Regulatory Modernisation Initiative (PRMI).

Muzzafar Ahmed Mirza, Commissioner SECP, signed the MoUs on behalf of the Commission.

Under PRMI, SECP had previously signed MoUs with PSEB, STZA, PEC, PSW, BOI, PTA, KP-BOIT, KPRA and BRA. With this integration, these organisations are able to digitally access company information from SECP.

This reform will greatly ease processes for corporate entities by eliminating repetitive manual submissions, reducing paperwork, and allowing faster access to services from these organisations.

The integration reflects the SECP vision of “From Paper to Platform — 100% Online”. SECP is committed to simplifying compliance and enabling businesses to focus on growth through seamless digital solutions.

The measure marks a significant step in advancing ease of doing business and aligns with the government’s agenda of building a digital and investor-friendly Pakistan.