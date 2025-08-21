Lahore man climbs tower near Model Town after argument with wife

LAHORE – A rickshaw driver in Lahore attempted suicide by climbing 132 kV transmission pole near Arif Karim Tower in Model Town, after a reported domestic dispute with wife.

Authorities said Muhammad Nawaz had grown weary of ongoing domestic conflicts and expressed his intention to end his life. To ensure public safety, LESCO temporarily suspended electricity from the high-voltage line, affecting the Garden Town grid, while rescue teams mobilized for the high-risk operation.

لاہور میں ایک شخص ارفع کریم ٹاور فیروزپور روڈ پر 11 کے وی بجلی کے کھمبے پر چڑھ گیا ریسکیو اہلکار اور پولیس کی نفری موقع پر موجود pic.twitter.com/nIeiHrVgZn — Shiraz Hassan (@ShirazHassan) August 21, 2025

Rescue 1122 officials deployed a sky lift to safely bring Muhammad Nawaz down from the pole. He remained perched for nearly an hour, during which police, rescue personnel, and family members were present at the scene. The incident caused significant traffic disruption on Ferozepur Road, drawing a large crowd of onlookers.

DIG Operations Faisal Kamran confirmed that Muhammad Nawaz’s mental state was unstable and emphasized that all precautions were being taken due to the proximity of high-voltage wires. The rescue operation concluded successfully, and authorities are monitoring his condition.

Officials have urged the public to remain calm and avoid gathering near high-risk areas during such incidents.