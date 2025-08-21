Chinese FM calls Sino-Pak Friendship ‘Model of Trust, Cooperation’ in meeting with Zardari

ISLAMABAD – President Asif Zardari underlined key role of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in advancing regional connectivity, economic integration, and peace.

Zardari made remarks during a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Islamabad today. He described CPEC, part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, as a project of immense strategic significance for both countries. He referred to Pakistan and China as “iron brothers” and all-weather strategic partners, emphasizing that the country’s friendship with China remains a cornerstone of its foreign policy, enjoying broad public and political support.

He also thanked China for its consistent support for Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and development, as well as its principled stance on the Jammu and Kashmir issue. Condolences were extended to China for the lives lost in recent floods in Beijing and Gansu province.

Looking ahead, Zardari noted that 2026 will mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China, and Pakistan is preparing to celebrate the milestone in a significant manner.

In his remarks, Wang Yi praised the enduring China-Pakistan friendship, describing it as grounded in trust, credibility, and a strong all-weather strategic partnership.