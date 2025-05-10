ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reportedly launched a sophisticated cyberattack on India, knocking out up to 70 percent of country’s power grid. The attack, which took place in the midst of rising military tensions between the two nuclear-armed nations, caused widespread power outages across several Indian states, further intensifying the already volatile situation.

According to sources within security forces, the cyber strike was part of a broader campaign targeting key Indian military and infrastructure sites. Initial reports confirm several damage to multiple strategic locations.

1st KG Top Brigade Headquarters has been completely destroyed. India’s Pathankot Airbase, a critical military facility, has been rendered inoperable.

Udhampur Airbase, another key Indian installation, has been obliterated. The Beas Brahmos missile storage facility has been targeted and destroyed. Uri Supply Depot, essential for logistical support, has been devastated.

The cyberattack on India’s power grid has compounded the damage, leaving large portions of the country without electricity. The attack’s scope and precision suggest a high level of sophistication, and Indian authorities are reportedly investigating the origins and methods used in the cyber operation.

This cyberstrike comes amid escalating military clashes between the two countries, which have already seen missile exchanges, airstrikes, and cross-border shelling. Pakistan’s recent missile launches and military operations along the border have fueled concerns of a wider conflict in the region.

As the situation continues to unfold, both nations have accused each other of initiating provocative actions, with no signs of de-escalation. International observers have expressed deep concern about the potential for further military escalation, particularly given both countries’ nuclear capabilities.

Diplomatic channels remain silent, as both India and Pakistan brace for the potential fallout from the latest wave of attacks.