ISLAMABAD – Tensions between Pakistan and India escalated into dangerous military faceoff, marked by missile exchanges, airstrikes, and cross-border attacks, sparking fears of a broader conflict in South Asia.

After coward Indian strikes at midnight Saturday, Pakistan has now released footage of its Fatah-1 ballistic missile launch, claiming it was part of a strike aimed at India’s Udhampur airbase. India claimed taking down, but Islamabad claims it damages Indian Air Bases and Brigade Headquarters.

Operation Bunyan ul Marsoos

In response to ongoing hostilities, Pakistani military launched Operation Bunyan ul Marsoos, deploying its Fateh missile system to target multiple Indian military positions along the border. Pakistan alleges that India has launched missile strikes on three of its airbases, including the Nur Khan airbase in Rawalpindi, which is just 10 kilometers from Islamabad. India has yet to make a formal statement regarding these claims.

This new wave of hostilities follows a series of Indian airstrikes conducted earlier this week in retaliation for a deadly militant attack in Pahalgam last month, which targeted Indian tourists. Islamabad denies involvement in the attack, further fueling the tensions.

Both nations have accused each other of initiating cross-border shelling, missile launches, and drone strikes. Pakistani authorities report at least 36 casualties from Indian airstrikes and artillery fire, while Indian officials claim 16 people were killed by Pakistani shelling. The ongoing violence is intensifying the already volatile situation along the Line of Control (LoC), where both countries have longstanding territorial disputes.

Despite the growing violence, there have been no public signs of diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation. The international community has urged both sides to exercise restraint, but with tensions still running high, the threat of broader military conflict looms large.