LIVE: Pakistan-India War Updates after attacks on Air Bases

NEW DELHI – Pakistan finally launched retaliatory strikes against India after its airbases were hit by Indian missiles, prompting a temporary closure of Pakistani airspace from early morning until noon on Saturday.

Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos

Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated dramatically after Pakistan initiated a series of retaliatory military strikes under a new operation dubbed “Bunyan-un-Marsoos” — meaning “a wall fortified with lead.”

BrahMos Missile Storage Facility Destroyed in Beas

Pakistan’s military claims to have struck and destroyed a BrahMos missile storage site in India’s Beas region. According to state media citing security sources, the attack is part of Pakistan’s wider retaliation for earlier Indian strikes on Pakistani airbases.

Udhampur Airbase and Pathankot Airfield Reportedly Hit

Reports from Pakistani defense sources claim the Udhampur Airbase and an airfield in Pathankot have been targeted and rendered non-operational. Pakistani officials say the facilities were used in attacks on Pakistani civilians and mosques.

Explosion Near Udhampur Confirmed by Indian Media

Indian news outlets confirm an explosion in the Dibber area of Udhampur, Jammu & Kashmir. Smoke was seen rising shortly after Pakistan declared its counteroffensive underway.

Pakistan Government Confirms Operation Name

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar officially confirms the military response has been named Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos, symbolizing Pakistan’s resilience.

Pakistan Closes National Airspace

The Pakistan Airports Authority closes all airspace from 3:15 AM to noon. No commercial or private flights are permitted during this window as a security measure.

ISPR Chief Hints at Show Time

The DG ISPR says Pakistan’s armed forces have intercepted most Indian missile strikes and are “actively neutralizing” all acts of aggression. He adds that India’s repeated failures are “fueling paranoia in New Delhi.”

The military spokesperson accuses India of executing a larger destabilization strategy, citing Indian missile and drone activity across Afghanistan and Punjab, in addition to strikes on Pakistani targets.

Minimal Damage From Unintercepted Missiles

Preliminary assessments reveal that Indian missiles that managed to bypass Pakistani defenses caused no major damage to air force equipment or infrastructure.

World Leaders Call for Immediate De-escalation

The G7 countries issue a joint statement urging both India and Pakistan to exercise maximum restraint and open channels for direct dialogue to prevent further conflict.

Developing Story — Stay Tuned for More Updates. Pakistan Observer will continue to provide verified, real-time updates as the situation develops. Follow this space or enable push notifications for breaking alerts.