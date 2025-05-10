AGL42.13▼ -1.1 (-0.03%)AIRLINK136.59▲ 9.32 (0.07%)BOP9.12▲ 0.44 (0.05%)CNERGY6.42▲ 0.7 (0.12%)DCL8.94▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)DFML27.06▼ -1.43 (-0.05%)DGKC127.63▲ 8.08 (0.07%)FCCL41.55▲ 1.69 (0.04%)FFL13.04▲ 0.83 (0.07%)HUBC125.77▲ 6.77 (0.06%)HUMNL11.4▼ -0.04 (0.00%)KEL4.01▲ 0.09 (0.02%)KOSM3.99▲ 0.05 (0.01%)MLCF63.32▲ 2.45 (0.04%)NBP78.74▲ 3.03 (0.04%)OGDC184.55▲ 8.16 (0.05%)PAEL40.22▲ 3.21 (0.09%)PIBTL7.62▲ 0.52 (0.07%)PPL138.86▲ 7.95 (0.06%)PRL24.56▲ 0.3 (0.01%)PTC17.54▲ 0.11 (0.01%)SEARL68.24▲ 1.59 (0.02%)TELE5.94▲ 0.34 (0.06%)TOMCL25.61▼ -0.29 (-0.01%)TPLP7▲ 0.25 (0.04%)TREET16.59▲ 0.17 (0.01%)TRG56.27▲ 3.14 (0.06%)UNITY23.44▼ -0.63 (-0.03%)WTL1.16▲ 0.06 (0.05%)

Pathankot, Udhampur among key Indian Air Bases destroyed in Pakistan’s Precision Strikes

Pathankot Udhampur Among Key Indian Air Bases Destroyed In Pakistans Precision Strikes
ISLAMABAD  In dramatic intensification of hostilities, Pakistan expanded Operation Bunyan ul Marsoos, launching a wave of missile strikes on critical Indian Air Force installations. According to military sources in Islamabad, the strikes successfully hit and destroyed six major air bases: Gujarat, Adampur, Ambala, Udhampur, Pathankot, and Jalandhar.

The strikes on Pathankot and Udhampur are being viewed as particularly significant due to the strategic importance of these bases. Pathankot, located near the Pakistan border, has long served as a key frontline airbase housing fighter jets and attack helicopters. Udhampur, meanwhile, is a vital logistical and operational hub for Indian military forces operating in Jammu.

Pakistan’s Ministry of Defence stated the attacks were in response to “continued Indian aggression and provocation” and were intended to degrade India’s offensive capabilities. The strikes were described as “precision operations” under the broader umbrella of Operation Bunyan ul Marsoos, aimed at neutralizing threats to Pakistan’s sovereignty.

Indian government has yet to confirm the full extent of the damage, local sources reported large explosions, infrastructure damage, and disruption to air operations at the affected bases. Civilian air traffic in several northern regions has also been rerouted or suspended.

International community has expressed grave concern over the developments, urging both nations to exercise restraint and return to diplomatic channels. As tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors reach a critical point, the risk of wider conflict looms large.

‘Operation Bunyan ul Marsoos’: Pakistan Strikes multiple targets across India after airbase attack

Web Desk (Lahore)

