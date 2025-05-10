AGL42.13▼ -1.1 (-0.03%)AIRLINK136.59▲ 9.32 (0.07%)BOP9.12▲ 0.44 (0.05%)CNERGY6.42▲ 0.7 (0.12%)DCL8.94▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)DFML27.06▼ -1.43 (-0.05%)DGKC127.63▲ 8.08 (0.07%)FCCL41.55▲ 1.69 (0.04%)FFL13.04▲ 0.83 (0.07%)HUBC125.77▲ 6.77 (0.06%)HUMNL11.4▼ -0.04 (0.00%)KEL4.01▲ 0.09 (0.02%)KOSM3.99▲ 0.05 (0.01%)MLCF63.32▲ 2.45 (0.04%)NBP78.74▲ 3.03 (0.04%)OGDC184.55▲ 8.16 (0.05%)PAEL40.22▲ 3.21 (0.09%)PIBTL7.62▲ 0.52 (0.07%)PPL138.86▲ 7.95 (0.06%)PRL24.56▲ 0.3 (0.01%)PTC17.54▲ 0.11 (0.01%)SEARL68.24▲ 1.59 (0.02%)TELE5.94▲ 0.34 (0.06%)TOMCL25.61▼ -0.29 (-0.01%)TPLP7▲ 0.25 (0.04%)TREET16.59▲ 0.17 (0.01%)TRG56.27▲ 3.14 (0.06%)UNITY23.44▼ -0.63 (-0.03%)WTL1.16▲ 0.06 (0.05%)

BREAKING: Pakistani Drones spotted over New Delhi Airspace amid major escalation

Breaking Pakistani Drones Spotted Over New Delhi Airspace Amid Major Escalation
New Delhi – Multiple Pakistani drones have reportedly been detected flying over the Indian capital, New Delhi, on Saturday morning. Security sources and local eyewitnesses confirm the presence of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the city’s skies, sparking alarm among residents and authorities.

The incident comes amid ongoing military confrontations between India and Pakistan following recent missile strikes and retaliatory operations by both nations. The appearance of drones over India’s capital marks a significant shift in the conflict, with critical airspace now being directly breached.

Indian air defense units have reportedly been placed on high alert, and emergency protocols are being activated across sensitive installations in and around Delhi.

Officials have yet to issue an official statement regarding the number or purpose of the drones, but military analysts suggest the move could be aimed at reconnaissance or psychological warfare amid the intensifying standoff.

Two sides entered new phase of their conflict, marked by the use of drones and missiles. India accused Pakistan of launching drone and missile strikes on military bases in Indian-occupied Kashmir and Indian territory, which Pakistan denied, claiming to have shot down 25 Indian drones.

The ongoing violence has resulted in casualties on both sides, with Pakistan reporting 36 deaths and India 16. Drones, which provide precision targeting and can degrade air defenses, have become central to the conflict. Both countries are relying on UAVs for surveillance, strikes, and countermeasures. India has a more advanced drone fleet, with plans to acquire more Predator drones, while Pakistan’s drones are largely sourced from China and Turkey.

Web Desk (Lahore)

