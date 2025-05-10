BREAKING: Pakistani Drones spotted over New Delhi Airspace amid major escalation

New Delhi – Multiple Pakistani drones have reportedly been detected flying over the Indian capital, New Delhi, on Saturday morning. Security sources and local eyewitnesses confirm the presence of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the city’s skies, sparking alarm among residents and authorities.

The incident comes amid ongoing military confrontations between India and Pakistan following recent missile strikes and retaliatory operations by both nations. The appearance of drones over India’s capital marks a significant shift in the conflict, with critical airspace now being directly breached.

Indian air defense units have reportedly been placed on high alert, and emergency protocols are being activated across sensitive installations in and around Delhi.

Officials have yet to issue an official statement regarding the number or purpose of the drones, but military analysts suggest the move could be aimed at reconnaissance or psychological warfare amid the intensifying standoff.