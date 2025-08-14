Pakistan’s Army Rocket Force: Five Things You Need to Know

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government announced Army Rocket Force Command, which is designed to directly counter missile capabilities of neighboring countries, especially India. For the first time, the Pakistan Army can carry out precision long-range strikes across the border, a role previously limited to the Air Force.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif revealed historic development during Independence Day celebrations, emphasizing that the force will be equipped with advanced, state-of-the-art technology. Officials describe the new command as a “milestone” in Pakistan’s conventional military strength.

Cutting-Edge Weaponry

The centerpiece is the Fateh IV cruise missile, which can hit targets over 750 kilometers away with pinpoint accuracy. It weighs 1,530 kg, carries up to 330 kg of explosives, and can fly at low altitudes to evade detection.

Independent Operational Control

Pak Army Rocket Force will operate independently, bridging the gap between small artillery and nuclear missiles. Conventional missiles can now be deployed instantly, without needing multiple approvals, giving Pakistan greater tactical flexibility.

Centralized Command

Previously scattered missile systems have been unified under one command, improving coordination and making it harder for India to anticipate strikes. The command focuses on targeting air bases, command centers, and critical installations.

Strategic Shift in Warfare

The new force works alongside the Army Strategic Forces Command (which handles nuclear weapons), keeping conventional and nuclear capabilities separate. This allows faster decisions, sharper strikes, and a boost to Pakistan’s conventional military power, while nuclear weapons remain a deterrent.

Panic in New Delhi

Analysts say this move is a direct response to India’s missile modernization, signaling that Pakistan is ready to counter Indian advancements with precision, speed, and lethal effectiveness.

The announced caused panic in New Delhi as Pakista strengthened conventional capabilities while keeping nuclear weapons as a deterrent. Islamabad is sending a clear message: it is fully prepared to protect its sovereignty and challenge any aggression.