Watch: Fatah missile system that hit Indian airbases put on display in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – The Fatah-I and Fatah-II Guided Multi Launch Rocket Systems (GMLRS) that hit Indian airbases in recent escalation in May have been put on display for public in Islamabad ahead of Independence Day.

The Pakistan Army has brought these systems for display to the public outside the Jinnah Stadium to celebrate the Independence Day and historic victory in Operation Bunyanun Marsoon against India.

Videos show people visiting the place to see the missile systems that damaged the airbases of India.