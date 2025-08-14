MINISTER for Climate Change Musadik Malik’s proposal for a Global Plastic Fund, presented at the fifth session of the UN plastic pollution treaty negotiations in Geneva, deserves urgent global attention.

As the world grapples with the growing menace of plastic pollution, Malik’s suggestion offers a practical pathway to ensure that the burden of this crisis is not unfairly shouldered by those least responsible for it.

The concept is simple yet powerful: countries that produce and consume the most plastic must pay for the damage their waste causes, particularly to those nations that neither generate nor benefit from plastic but continue to suffer its devastating effects. From small island states, whose beaches are awash with plastics carried by ocean currents, to developing nations like Pakistan, which receive exported waste under the guise of recycling, the damage is tangible and severe. These nations lack the infrastructure to manage this influx of waste and often resort to open dumping or burning, exposing communities to serious health risks and destroying ecosystems in the process. It is deeply problematic that no structured system currently exists to compensate countries that are essentially being polluted by others. Musadik Malik’s criticism of the current green financing model also rings true—how can it be that the very countries driving the plastic crisis are the ones receiving the most funding under environmental initiatives, while nations on the frontline of pollution are left behind? The Global Plastic Fund, if developed and implemented with transparency and accountability, can correct this inequity. Much like the carbon credit system, it could create an economic model where responsibility and cost are shared more fairly. But this must not become another tool for wealthier nations to buy their way out of meaningful action. It must be anchored in strict guidelines to ensure it funds real cleanup, recycling infrastructure and the transition to circular economies in countries that genuinely need support. Plastic pollution has become one of the most visible and pervasive environmental problems today. This is no longer an isolated issue of environmental cleanliness. It is a global threat to health, biodiversity and future generations. The Global Plastic Fund is more than just a proposal—it is a test of our collective conscience. Will the world choose to act justly or will it continue to offload its waste and its responsibilities onto the world’s poorest?