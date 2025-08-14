PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday renewed his call for national unity and invited all political parties, stakeholders and civil society to join Misaq-i-Istehkam-e-Pakistan (Charter for Stability of Pakistan), as the nation marked its 78th Independence Day alongside celebrations for the Marka-e-Haq victory.

Addressing a special ceremony, held in Islamabad’s Jinnah Sports Stadium with senior civil and military leadership in attendance, he said time has come for us to move beyond political division, personal interest and empty slogans to adopt collective thinking for Pakistan, adding this was not a mere plan to revive the economy but the foundation for a broad-based national agenda to show to the world that “differences have their own place but we are all one for the sake of our beloved Pakistan”.

The move is in line with the well-established reputation of the Prime Minister as a man of reconciliation and has the potential to form the basis for much-needed political stability, which is a must for scaling new heights for progress and prosperity of the country. Marka-e-Haq, which was the main theme of the Independence Day celebrations this year, proved beyond any doubt that Pakistan’s defence capability was a factor of peace, security and stability of the region and a national consensus on a Charter for Stability could help accelerate implementation of the vision for an economically strong Pakistan. The invitation for the noble cause was made by the Prime Minister at an event attended by the top leadership of the country including President Asif Ali Zardari and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, signaling an impression they too were on board and hopefully all stakeholders will extend a helping hand in realization of the cherished objective of enduring stability. In a complementing development, representatives of the federal government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) held a meeting at the National Assembly Speaker’s Office on Wednesday, where both sides discussed the possibility of dialogue. It is also pertinent to note that the parliamentary party meeting of the PTI also overwhelmingly supported dialogue and a senior PPP leader Syed Naveed Qamar also approached PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and former Speaker Asad Qaiser on the opposition benches, urging them to resort to political options so that the PPP could help them. However, the fate of the dialogue process depends on the final nod from the founding Chairman of the party and former Prime Minister Imran Khan and one hopes he would not disappoint the nation as for as national reconciliation and political stability are concerned. In his speech, the Prime Minister also highlighted the significance of Independence Day’s connection to the victory in ‘Marka-e-Haq’, noting that India’s aggression, fueled by false allegations, was swiftly repelled as Pakistan’s unwavering spirit proved decisive, crushing India’s arrogance within just four days. The victory was achieved due to widely acclaimed professionalism of the defence forces and complete national unity in the face of a serious threat to the security of the country. A message of ‘no compromise’ on national defence was relayed by the PM by announcing creation of the Army Rocket Force, equipped with advanced technology and intended to serve as a “milestone” in strengthening the country’s combat capabilities. Besides the establishment of this force on the pattern of the People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force, the celebrations also featured a grand defence exhibition at Shakarparian Parade Ground, showcasing capabilities of Pakistan Army, Air Force and Pakistan Navy. On display were tanks, artillery, rocket launchers, radars, armoured carriers and aircraft that played pivotal roles in Marka-e-Haq under Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos, deepening the sense of pride of the nation on the auspicious occasion of the Independence Day. The PM also rightly eulogized the leadership qualities of services chiefs as displayed during Marka-e-Haq and services rendered by those who contributed their share in making defence of Pakistan invincible including Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Mian Nawaz Sharif and legendary nuclear scientist Dr. A.Q. Khan, relaying a message that the nation will always remember its heroes.