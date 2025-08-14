Here’s How Pakistani Celebs are Celebrating Independence Day 2025

KARACHI – From Arshad Nadeem Babar Azam and Ali Zafar to Shaheen Shah, Pakistani celebrities joined nation in celebrating Independence Day with patriotism and pride, paying tribute to those who sacrificed for the country’s freedom.

Many stars shared messages on social media, dressed in the national colors of green and white, showing their love and commitment toward Pakistan’s progress.

Babar Azam

Ittehad, Imaan aur Tanzeem, yeh sirf alfaaz nahi, hamari quwat hain. 4th August reminds us that Pakistan was built when hearts beat together, when faith never wavered, and when discipline turned dreams into reality. If we stand united today, no challenge can break us tomorrow.

Shaheen Shah Afridi took to social media where expressed love for homeland on Independence Day. The speedster said he carries Pakistan in his heart and its flag in his soul, while athlete Arshad Nadeem prayed for the nation’s safety and prosperity.

Ali Zafar shared a video of schoolgirls performing a patriotic presentation, wishing everyone a “Happy Independence Day.”

Zhalay Sarhadi emphasized that freedom comes with responsibility, ethics, and respect for the law, praying for a safe environment for women and protection of rights for all.

Actor Muneeb Butt shared fireworks celebrating Pakistani soldiers’ achievements and the recent victory against India, while his wife Aiman Khan posted a family photo with the caption, “Long live Pakistan.”

Ramsha Khan also shared fireworks, and veteran actress Hina Khawaja Bayat reminded everyone that Pakistan’s creation was a struggle for justice and urged citizens to act rightly.

Actor Mawra Hocane posted a smiling photo with the flag, calling Pakistan her “sweet home” and wishing for kindness, prosperity, and compassion in the nation.