Bulls toss PSX above 114,000 marks amid positive sentiments

KARACHI – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) maintained its positive momentum on Friday a day after it staged a strong comeback following losses in three consecutive sessions.

The KSE-100 index has reached 114,759.67 points as it has gained 1,551.27 points in intraday trading, making a positive change of 1.37%.

The development comes as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) gave a proposal to reduce gas sector’s circular debt and pledges made by US investors.

A day earlier, the KSE-100 index turned around to bullish trend, gaining 1,719.04 more points to close at 113,206.40.

A total of 483,939,931 shares were traded on Thursday, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs26.103 billion.

As many as 441 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 272 of them recorded gains and 118 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 51 companies remained unchanged.

Earlier this week, the United States businessmen intended to invest billions of dollars in Pakistan, across various sectors, including minerals, real estate, energy, technology and the artificial intelligence.

The head of US investors’ delegation and billionaire investor, Gentry Beach, told media that US President Donald Trump believed in economic diplomacy and that’s why we are visiting Pakistan.

Gentry Beach said initially we are investing in the critical minerals and the real estate sectors.