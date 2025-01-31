AGL51▼ -0.19 (0.00%)AIRLINK196.29▲ 4.45 (0.02%)BOP10.15▲ 0.28 (0.03%)CNERGY7.88▲ 0.21 (0.03%)DCL8.95▲ 0.11 (0.01%)DFML50.45▲ 0.94 (0.02%)DGKC106.99▲ 1.42 (0.01%)FCCL38.33▲ 0.47 (0.01%)FFL16.01▲ 0.25 (0.02%)HUBC130.61▲ 0.44 (0.00%)HUMNL13.68▲ 0.09 (0.01%)KEL4.67▲ 0 (0.00%)KOSM6.32▲ 0.11 (0.02%)MLCF45.09▲ 0.8 (0.02%)NBP70.84▲ 6.44 (0.10%)OGDC209.4▲ 2.53 (0.01%)PAEL41.1▲ 0.55 (0.01%)PIBTL8.15▲ 0.08 (0.01%)PPL180.8▲ 2.24 (0.01%)PRL39.94▲ 0.86 (0.02%)PTC24.4▲ 0.26 (0.01%)SEARL111▲ 3.15 (0.03%)TELE8.74▲ 0.14 (0.02%)TOMCL33.82▼ -0.16 (0.00%)TPLP12.21▼ -0.16 (-0.01%)TREET22.4▲ 0.41 (0.02%)TRG66▼ -0.01 (0.00%)UNITY31.24▼ -0.27 (-0.01%)WTL1.68▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)

Ambassador Zaidong calls on PM Shehbaz amid Chinese New Year celebrations

Ambassador Zaidong Calls On Pm Shehbaz Amid Chinese New Year Celebrations
ISLAMABAD – Ambassador Jiang Zaidong called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the auspicious occasion of the Chinese New Year.

The prime minister greeted the ambassador and conveyed his good wishes to the Chinese leadership as well as the brotherly people of China, including all Chinese nationals residing in Pakistan, in their New Year celebrations.



He expressed the hope that this new year would further strengthen the bonds of friendship between Pakistan and China and bring prosperity to the peoples of both countries.

Matters related to economic and security cooperation between the two countries were also discussed during the meeting.

Ambassador Jiang Zaidong thanked the Prime Minister and the people of Pakistan for extending their warm wishes to the Chinese government and its people at this joyous occasion.

Our Correspondent

