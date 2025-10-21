Pakistani Scholar, Ex-Islamic Council Chairman Maulana Sherani Marries Again at Age 77

ISLAMABAD – Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani, the former Chairman of the Islamic Ideological Council, started another chapter of his life at the age of 92.

The marriage ceremony took place in Islamabad in simple event attended by scholars and dignitaries, who extended their congratulations to the veteran religious leader.

Sherani confirmed that this is his second marriage, following the passing of his first wife some time ago. The bride is reportedly from Gilgit-Baltistan.

He earlier was part of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after parting ways with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) over differences with Fazal-ur-Rehman, has been an influential figure in Pakistan’s political and religious spheres for decades.

His political career spans over three decades. He first entered the National Assembly in 1988 as a JUI-F candidate and went on to serve multiple terms, representing constituencies in Zhob, Sherani, and Killa Saifullah. He also held the position of Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and twice served as Chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology, a key advisory body on Islamic law and policy in Pakistan.