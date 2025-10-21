South Africa thrash Pakistan in rain-hit Women’s World Cup match

South Africa beat Pakistan by 150 runs on the DLS method in the rain-affected ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday evening.

Pakistan will now feature in their final fixture of the mega event against Sri Lanka on Friday, October 24.

Put into bat by skipper Fatima Sana, South Africa were six for one at the end of the second over when rain first disrupted play. After the resumption, the match was reduced to 40 overs a side, with South Africa posting 312 for nine.

Skipper Laura Wolvaardt top-scored with 90 off 82 balls, which included 10 fours and two sixes. Marizanne Kapp (68 not out, 43b, 6x4s, 3x6s) and Sune Luus (61, 59b, 8x4s, 2x6s) also registered half-centuries.

For Pakistan, left-arm spinners Nashra Sundhu and Sadia Iqbal bagged three wickets apiece.

In turn, on DLS, Pakistan were given a revised target of 306 in 40 overs. Pakistan didn’t have the best of starts, as Muneeba Ali returned to the pavilion after scoring a run-a-ball five. Omaima Sohail (6, 12b, 1×4), Sidra Amin (13, 24b, 2x4s) and Aliya Riaz (3, 11b) were the next batters to be dismissed inside nine overs.

As rain interruptions continued to halt proceedings, Pakistan were finally given a revised target of 234 to win in 20 overs when they had reached 48 for four in 12 overs. Pakistan eventually finished on 83 for seven in their 20 overs.

For South Africa, Kapp claimed three wickets for 20 runs.

Scores in brief:

South Africa 312-9, 40 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 90, Marizanne Kapp 68 not out, Sune Luus 61, Nadine de Klerk 41; Nashra Sundhu 3-45, Sadia Iqbal 3-63)

Pakistan 83-7, 20 overs (Sidra Nawaz 22 not out, Natalia Pervaiz 20, Sidra Amin 13; Marizanne Kapp 3-20, Nondumiso Shangase 2-19)

Player of the match – Marizanne Kapp (South Africa)