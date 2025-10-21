Teacher loses career after sexting with minor students; full details here

LONDON – Miguel Pastor, a teacher in Reading, UK has seen his career come to a dramatic end as he was confronted and livestreamed by a group claiming to expose paedophiles.

The controversy centered on explicit online conversations Pastor had on social app with people claiming to be nine and thirteen years old. He insisted he continued the chats to “unmask” adults pretending to be children, but the Teaching Regulation Agency said there was no way for him to know their true ages.

He has been permanently banned from teaching after engaging in sexually explicit conversations with people pretending to be children online. Teaching Regulation Agency found that in 2019, Pastor sent sexually explicit messages on the KIK app to individuals he believed were aged 9 and 13.

The panel determined his actions were sexually motivated, constituted serious professional misconduct, and breached safeguarding duties. Pastor did not attend the hearing or provide a response. The Secretary of State for Education confirmed the lifetime prohibition, with no possibility of reinstatement, citing the severity of the misconduct and risk to pupils. Pastor has 28 days to appeal to the High Court.

British officials have made it clear that he will never be allowed to return to the classroom.