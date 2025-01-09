Pakistani forces rescue eight govt workers in Lakki Marwat abduction by TTP

PESHAWAR – Security forces in Pakistan successfully rescued 8 workers abducted by banned TTP aka Fitnal Khawarij group near Qabol Khel area, where the workers, who were unarmed at the time, were taken for extortion purposes.

It was learnt that militants took at least 16 government workers on gun point, demanding unclear terms for their release. Those who were held hostages were identified as reportedly members of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC).

Militants stopped a Hiace, took workers hostage at gunpoint, and set the vehicle on fire before fleeing with the captives. TTP later claimed abduction, releasing a video showing the hostages.

In one clip, some of the workers called for their safe return, urging authorities to meet the militants’ demands, although no further details were provided.

KP and Balochistan remained one of frequently hit by TTP men in attacks against security forces and government officials. This kidnapping occurred one day after separatist militants in Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest province, staged a brief attack on a government office, robbed a bank, and vandalized a police station.

Fitna Al Khawarij and BLA militants are operating from safe havens in Taliban led Afghanistan, with attacks increasing since Taliban took control.