Pakistani forces deal major blow to Khawarij in KP as nine militants killed

RAWALPINDI – At least nine militants have been gunned down while two Pakistani soldiers sacrificed their lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Operations, ISPR reported Saturday.

In a statement, the military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations said nine terrorists were killed by security forces in separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in the northwestern region, and two soldiers were martyred during the exchanges of fire.

The first operation was carried out in Mohmand District, in which seven terrorists were killed. The 37-year-old Havildar Muhammad Zahid from Malakand and 26-year-old Aftab Ali Shah from Chitral were martyred while engaging in a fierce gun battle with the terrorists. Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the slain terrorists, who were believed to have been involved in multiple terrorist activities.

The second operation took place in Dera Ismail Khan, where security forces successfully neutralised two more terrorists after a gunfight. Once again, weapons and ammunition were seized from the deceased militants.

Army’s media wing said terrorists who were killed had been involved in numerous acts of terrorism, making the operations a significant blow to terrorist activities in the region.

Web Desk (Lahore)

