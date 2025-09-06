Pakistan vs South Africa T20, ODI, Test Series kicks off This October; Check Schedule

LAHORE – Cricket fans are in for an adrenaline-packed season as South Africa gears up for a blockbuster tour later this year.

Pakistan vs South Africa series will feature two high-stakes Test matches, three explosive ODIs, and three thrilling T20 Internationals, promising nonstop action from start to finish.

Pakistan vs South Africa Series

The tour kicks off in October with World Test Championship fixtures. The first Test in Lahore from October 12–16 and second Test in Rawalpindi from October 20–24 will not only showcase top-class cricket but could also dramatically shake up the championship standings.

Format Match Dates Venue Test 1st Test October 12–16 Lahore Test 2nd Test October 20–24 Rawalpindi T20I 1st T20 October 28 Rawalpindi T20I 2nd T20 October 30 Lahore T20I 3rd T20 November 1 Lahore ODI 1st ODI November 4 Faisalabad ODI 2nd ODI November 6 Faisalabad ODI 3rd ODI November 8 Faisalabad

The excitement jumps to shorter format with a three-match T20 series. The first T20 on October 28 in Rawalpindi will set the stage, followed by October 30 and November 1 in Lahore.

Fans can expect big hits, lightning-fast wickets, and plenty of surprises as both teams test their bench strength.

The grand finale comes with a historic ODI series in Faisalabad from November 4 to 8. After a 17-year hiatus, Faisalabad will roar again with international cricket action, giving fans a rare chance to witness cricket legends in their city.

With stadiums expected to erupt in cheers and every match packed with edge-of-the-seat moments, this South Africa tour promises to be Pakistan cricket’s most electrifying season yet.