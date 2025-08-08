Pakistan’s domestic cricket season to begin on August 29

LAHORE – The domestic cricket season 2025-26 will begin with the Hanif Mohammad Trophy (HMT) on Friday, 29 August, the PCB confirmed on Friday.

A total of 12 regional teams will battle out for two Quaid-e-Azam trophy spots in the four-day non-first-class tournament that is scheduled to conclude on Thursday, 25 September.

It was earlier announced to start on 15 August, but has been delayed, keeping in mind the availability of Pakistan Shaheens’ players to their respective regions.

Group A matches will be played in Bahawalpur, Multan and Rahim Yar Khan, while it comprises Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), Faisalabad, Hyderabad, Karachi Whites, Lahore Blues and Quetta. Group B teams include Dera Murad Jamali, FATA, Karachi Blues, Larkana, Multan and Rawalpindi. Their matches will be played in Karachi.

The tournament will see five rounds being played in 28 days, with each round consisting of six matches. Each team is set to play five matches, and the topper of each group will qualify for the premier first-class tournament, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, which is set to be played right after HMT.

The 12 regional sides are set to assemble their squads from the pool of their past seasons’ performers and top performers of the Regional Inter-District three-day tournament, which took place in June and July across the country.

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy line-up: Sialkot, Islamabad, Lahore Whites, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Bahawalpur, Qualifier 1 (Topper Group A), Qualifier 2 (Topper Group B)