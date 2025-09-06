Indian occupied Kashmir comes alive with Pakistan Army posters on Defence Day

NEW DELHI – Brave and defiant Kashmiris reaffirmed their unshakable support for Pakistan on Defence Day, paying heartfelt tribute to the martyrs and heroes of the 1965 war.

The message for this defiance was clear as Kashmir stands resolute, Pakistan’s ally, and ready to reclaim its freedom from Indian occupation. Several neighborhoods across the occupied valley saw posters of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, while banners showing deep love of Kashmiris for Pakistan and Pakistan Army.

One poster boldly quoted Field Marshal Asim Munir: “We stand firmly with the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their legitimate struggle for self-determination against India’s illegal occupation.”

Another said: “The day of Kashmir’s freedom is near” and “India must end its aggressive policies.” One banner warned, “Kashmir is not an internal matter of India but an international dispute.”

Tributes were also paid to the sacrifices of Pakistani soldiers and citizens during the 1965 war, recalling how the nation stood united against India’s aggression. Kashmiri leaders highlighted that India still refuses to recognize Pakistan’s existence, yet Operation “Bunyan-e-Marsous” delivered a crushing response to Indian attacks.

Leaders of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) said Kashmir freedom movement is a continuation of the Pakistan movement, and Pakistan’s mission will remain incomplete until all of Jammu and Kashmir is part of it. They echoed Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s historic words: “Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan.”

Top Kashmiri figures including Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sufi, Advocate Arshad Iqbal, Hafiza Fahmida Bano, Maulana Musab Nadvi, Advocate Haseeb Wani, Fayyaz Hussain Jafri, Maulana Syed Subt Shabbir Qami, and Nasir Wani, along with parties like Jammu & Kashmir Muslim League and Hurriyat Conference, said September 6 remind world that Kashmir is at the heart of Pakistan’s unfinished struggle for independence.