LAHORE – A thrilling contest of Asia Cup 2023 between Pakistan and India is scheduled for today (September 2) at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka.
Following are the details mobile phone users who wanted to watch the PAKvIndia match live;
Pakistan vs India live streaming on mobile phone
Pakistan vs India live streaming will be available for cricket fans in Pakistan at Tapmad and Tamasha while Indian fans can watch the match free by downloading Disney Plus Hotstar app from Play Store or App Store.
