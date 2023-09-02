LAHORE – Traders, transporters and general public are taking to the streets today (Saturday) across the country to register their protests against the massive increase in power tariff and petrol and diesel prices.

The protests are being held in Peshawar, Abbotabad, Lahore, Muridke, Gujranwala, Karachi, Rawalpindi, and other cities as there is a call for countrywide protests to put pressure on the government to provide relief to masses.

Peoples have been protesting for several days after caretaker government increased power tariff, and fuel prices to a record high, leaving people shocked.

Following the public protest, several trade unions in Pakistan and some political parties including Jamat e Islami announced to observe a shutter down, and wheel jam strike on September 2.

The protesters have been demanding that the government should end the provision of free electricity to the government employees and provide relief to public as inflated electricity is taking a toll at their pockets. Following are videos and photos of protests from different cities of Pakistan;

چوک اعظم:مہنگائی اور بجلی کے اضافی بلوں کے خلاف احتجاجی مظاہرے گیارہویں روز میں داخل

چوک اعظم:جماعت اسلامی کہ کال پر بجلی کی غیر منصفانہ تقسیم، اوور بلنگ پر شٹر ڈاون ہڑتال

چوک اعظم:دکاندار دکانیں بند کر کے تالے لگا کر چوک اعظم یادگار پر احتجاج میں شامل

چوک اعظم:بجلی کے بلوں… pic.twitter.com/176R3c3YgG — Siddique Jan (@SdqJaan) September 2, 2023

کراچی میں بھی شٹر ڈاؤن ہڑتال کامیابی سے جاری ہے #ملک_گیرعوامی_ہڑتالpic.twitter.com/B9n7xmYLlT — Umer Inam (@UmerInamPk) September 2, 2023

On Thursday, interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar promised relief in the next 48 hours, saying a relief plan on the electricity bills is being considered.

In an interaction with journalists at the PM Office, the caretaker premier said the government reviewed the pricing issue. He said all institutions, were asked how much free electricity they were consuming.

PM flagged IPPs and line losses, behind high electricity bills, he however assured that the government is working with IMF and looking into the issue.

He further clarified that Pakistan army is not consuming free electricity bills and it is being paid through the defence budget. PM said only employees below grade 16 in Wapda have free electricity.