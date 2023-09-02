DUBAI – The National Centre of Meteorology of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has predicted decrease in temperatures by afternoon on Saturday (September 2) due to partially cloudy weather over the Eastern coast.

It has forecast that light to moderate winds will blow at times. The Gulf state is expected to witness temperatures as high as 45ºC in the country.

Abu Dhabi would see up to 39ºC while it would be 41ºC in Dubai, the major attraction for tourists.

The temperatures could be as low as 31ºC in Abu Dhabi while it is likely to drop to 32ºC in Dubai.

The Met Office also predicted on Saturday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.